CUSHING (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Jackie Burchette was 14-years-old when she was hit by a car crossing a busy road near her home in South Thompston.

She cracked her head open, broke her ankle in three places among other injuries.

She was taken by LifeFlight, less than a month after it's first flight, to the then Eastern Maine Medical Center where she was in a coma for ten days and spent almost a month recovering.

"Oh my gosh, if I didn't have LifeFlight, I don't know if I would be here. If we had to travel all the way to Bangor, that's like two hours away." Burchette said.

LifeFlight uses their aircraft to transport patients between hospitals and from accidents. The aircraft is beneficial to rural areas because it is essentially a flying ICU.

"The state of Maine, from a geography standpoint, is massive. And a lot of it is rural. So this provides access to critical care to those folks that live in those remote areas." Chuck Hogan, LifeFlight RN said.

To celebrate the past 20 years LifeFlight will be holding open houses on October 8th at the airport bases in Bangor from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Lewiston 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. and Sanford 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

