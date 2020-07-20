Maine libraries create COVID-19 archive

The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented historical time and libraries in Maine are helping preserve the stories of how Mainers have been affected.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — COVID-19 has reshaped the lives of Maine people. Libraries across the state are making it possible for future generations to learn what happened in the state during the pandemic.

"We have a group of about 15 libraries right now that are meeting every week to help each other to create these online archives," said Greta Schroeder, Director of the Thompson Free Memorial Library who leads this collaboration.

The archive project will be made available online and preserved for access by future Mainers to see.

Schroeder said folks can send in anything from photos to poems to be added to the project.

"Your shopping list, or a social media post could be really good evidence in the future that paints this whole picture about what life is like right now," said Schroeder, " We're encouraging people to check out the sites to contribute materials."

The project was made possible with Federal CARES Act funding coming from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

Current participating libraries and their projects include:

Heart of Maine Community Stories - A collaboration between Hartland Public Library, Newport Cultural Center, Pittsfield Public Library, Skowhegan Free Public Library, and Thompson Free Library (Dover-Foxcroft).

Isolating Together - Portland Public Library.

Biddeford COVID-19 Community Archive - McArthur Public Library, the Biddeford Cultural & Heritage Center and the Biddeford Historical Society.

How's Your week Going? - Patten Free Public Library in Bath.

Ogunquit Memorial Librarys COVID-19 Archive - Ogunquit Memorial Library.

Bangor Covid-19 Community Archives Project - Bangor Public Library.