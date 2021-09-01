Maine woman found dead in Cargill Pond early Wednesday morning

Maine State Police have determined there are no signs of foul play, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

LIBERTY, Maine — A woman from Liberty was found dead in Cargill Pond early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maggie Phillips, 71, had been reported missing late Tuesday night.

Officials said an investigation by Maine State Police found that Phillips had entered the pond for an unknown reason. Troopers checked the pond using kayaks and flashlights until members of the Maine Warden Service arrived.

Phillips was located in the water just after 4 a.m., officials said.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, state police have determined there are no signs of foul play.