Kennebunk museum celebrates Pride Month with colorful ribbons

Locals and tourists unite to honor the LGBTQ+ community in a heartfelt tribute.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Pride Month events are in full swing throughout the state, and in the charming town of Kennebunk, a historic spot is making waves with a special project.

The Brick Store Museum has captured the attention and participation of both locals and tourists who have eagerly joined in to create a meaningful tribute.

The museum in Kennebunk shines with colorful ribbons adorning its exterior, symbolizing the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ community. This simple yet impactful display has attracted dozens of people to this historic location over the past week.

Cynthia Walker, the executive director of the Brick Store Museum, shared the motivation behind the project.

"We wanted to make something special where people could come in and share a story or a memory or even just a little drawing that represented someone in their life that they wanted to acknowledge and celebrate," Walker said.

One local resident, Genie McCoy from Kennebunk, created a ribbon to pay tribute to her friend.

"I wrote a thank you tribute to a friend of mine in Rhode Island who was a pioneer advocate for same-sex marital rights. Thanks, Liz," McCoy said.

The museum has been filled with written messages, drawings, and personal tokens of remembrance, all hanging as part of the tribute.

"There was somebody who came in and really affected me. They wrote a note to their brother who passed away tragically in San Francisco in the '70s," Walker said. "They wrote a note to him, which is exactly what we wanted people to do."

The town of Kennebunk has wholeheartedly embraced Pride Month. As you drive down Main Street, LGBTQ+ flags wave proudly in the wind, honoring the month of June as a time for unity, acceptance, and celebration.

"Everyone is a human being who has their specific experiences, but at the base of it, we all want to be loved and understood. The more we understand people we don't know, the better we will all be for the future," Walker said.

The garland of ribbons, representing love, acceptance, and support for the LGBTQ+ community, will remain on display throughout Pride Month.

The Brick Store Museum invites all to visit, share their stories, and join in the celebration of diversity and inclusion.