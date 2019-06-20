BANGOR, Maine — LGBTQ youth are at a higher risk of homelessness, substance use, depression and completed suicide, according to experts at Acadia Hospital.

That's why the hospital is taking pride month to raise awareness and do its part to make LGBTQ youth feel accepted and affirmed.

"I first strongly considered attempting suicide when I was 8th grade, freshman year-ish. I was sexually assaulted going into my freshman year and spent a significant amount of time in an abusive relationship," Sofia Wittman said. "So I felt really alone. I didn't feel like I had any resources or any options so suicide was really the only thing that I felt was my next step."

Wittman trusted a family friend who told her parents and Wittman was able to get the help she needed.

She's come a long way since that time, and now will be heading off to the University of Vermont in the fall.

But before she sets sail on her new adventure, she wants to help others who are in a similar situation.

She's doing that by participating in a campaign at Acadia Hospital which she says has been rewarding.

"It's fantastic. I had one of my best friends come out like two days ago after the last four or five years him asking me when the best time would be," Whittman said.

And while progress is being made for the LGBTQ community, it's far from perfect.

"It's really gone from these isolated incidents at school or in the neighborhood to being more online or social media based," Chris McLaughlin, Associate Vice President at Acadia Hospital said.

Acadia Hospital will be participating in Bangor Pride on Saturday and able to answer questions about its resources.

For anyone struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. You can call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.