LGBTQ Pride events planned this month in Bangor

Local vendors, community resources, tabling and performances will come together for celebration during the month of June.

BANGOR, Maine — It is officially LGBTQ Pride Month and the city of Bangor is ready. The city's downtown streets are once again filled with pride flags and banners for the month-long celebration.

There are a number of fun-filled events coming up. The first event, the Putt for Pride: Chip, Putt, Drive Tournament kicks off Saturday, June 4. The tournament will be held at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course from 2-5 p.m.

There will be several other events throughout the month including an AIDS walk 5k, a craft night, an improv show and a 90s-themed drag show and dance party.

Jill Henderson is the manager of communications and development for Health Equity Alliance and is the lead organizer for Bangor Pride this year.

"We want to make sure that not only are we reaching the folks in the community, [because] the community is so dear to us... but we also want to make Bangor Pride something that people travel from around the state, from northern Maine and southern Maine and the coast... we want people to all have a place that they can come, get together, see friends, make new friends and have a great time in the community," Henderson said.

The main event comes at the end of the month on Saturday, June 25. The Bangor Pride Parade and Festival will be held right in the heart of downtown on Saturday, June 25 starting at 11 a.m.

"Lots of vendors, community resources, local organizations, tabling, we're [going to] have a stage with musical guests, as well as drag performers, a lot of fun. We're [going to] have music going all day," Henderson said.

For more information about pride events coming up this month, you can visit the Health Equity Alliance webpage here or go to Bangor Pride's Facebook page here.