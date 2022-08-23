MSAD 6 may be next to remove books on gender, sexual identity from school library

A group of parents is asking for two books about sexuality and gender identity be pulled from the school library at the high school and middle school.

BUXTON, Maine — At an MSAD 6 school board meeting on Monday night, parents voiced their concerns while other parents showed their support for two books in the middle and high school library.

The books are titled "It's Perfectly Normal" and "Gender Queer: A Memoir." They deal with the topic of sexuality and gender identity.

One group of parents is asking for the books to be pulled off the shelves because they say it amounts to pornography, while the other group argues that no one is forcing kids to read them because they are not part of the official curriculum.

Board members decided they will take some time to read the books for themselves and will vote on removing them at a meeting on Sept. 6.

The towns of Buxton, Hollis, Standish, Limington, and Frye Island are part of MSAD 6.

These books have been targeted nationally and in another Maine school district.

Back in June, a panel in RSU 56 voted to keep the book "Gender Queer" on library shelves after some parents asked that it be removed from Dirigo High School in Dixfield, but when a new board took power, the book was removed.

To watch the full MSAD 6 school board meeting, you can click here.