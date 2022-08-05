Lewiston woman dies after falling down waterfall at Smalls Falls in Franklin County Saturday,

Tanisha Barry, 29, was in the pool above the falls when officials say she stumbled and fell 30 feet down the waterfall

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine — A woman from Lewiston is dead after falling down a waterfall at Smalls Falls in Franklin County on Saturday, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Tanisha Barry, 29, was in the pool above the falls with a friend at approximately 4:30 p.m., when she allegedly got too close to the edge. Witnesses then told first responders that she stumbled and fell about 30 feet down the falls, MDIFW Communications Director Mark Latti said in a press release Sunday.

One of Barry’s friends climbed down to the base of the falls to help her, but couldn't find her because the water was rough, Latti said. The friend then drove to an area with cell phone reception and called 911 before going back to the falls.

Maine Warden Service, Rangeley Fire and Rescue, Phillips Fire and Rescue, Strong Fire and Rescue and Franklin County Search and Rescue all came to help. Rescuers rappelled down the rocks and found Barry's body trapped in recirculating water at the base of the falls.

Officials said they used rope and litter to lift her up the cliff.

Her body was taken to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.