LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 38-year-old Lewiston woman was arrested on multiple drug charges Tuesday night, state police says.

Elizabeth Yvonne Young was caught with 500 oxycodone pills after a state trooper stopped her car on the Maine Turnpike near Lewiston. Drug agents seized the pills, valued at about $20,000, and arrested Young.

According the a statement from Maine Public Safety, MDEA and Lewiston Police have been investigating the importation of prescription polls from out of state for the past year.

Drug Agents and Lewiston Police subsequently searched Young's apartment and found a handgun.

Young was prohibited from owning or possessing a gun because of a 2009 federal drug trafficking conviction.

Young was charged with 2 counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs Class A with a prior conviction, 2 counts of aggravated importation of schedule drugs Class A with a prior conviction, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person Class C.

Young was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail. Her bail was set at $75,000 and was expected to make her first court appearance this afternoon.

