Lewiston crash sends SUV into laundromat

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Russell and Sabattus street, causing one of the cars to go through the front of the Lewiston Laundry Center.

LEWISTON, Maine — A vehicle crashed through the front of the Lewiston Laundry Center early Monday morning.

The crash took place at the intersection of Russell and Sabattus streets just before 6 a.m., Lewiston Police said.

There were no serious injuries in the crash.

The laundromat was closed at the time of the incident. The city engineer is assessing the damage to the building.

Both drivers claimed to have had green lights, according to police. Authorities were unable to find a witness to the crash in their investigation.