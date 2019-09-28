LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after two men with apparent stab wounds were left outside a hospital emergency room Friday night by someone in a private vehicle.

Officers were called to Central Maine Medical Center shortly after 9 p.m., according to a release from Lt. Dave St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department.

Police are not identifying the victims as detectives investigate where the incident took place.

They ask anyone with information to call Det. Corey Jacques at (207) 513-3001 ext. 3320 or the watch commander/on duty sergeant at (207) 513-3001 ext. 3324.

