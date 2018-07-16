LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Sunday's stabbing follows a string of other deadly and violent incidents including shootings, a fight and other gunfire in Lewiston.

The crimes have rattled residents and spawned peace protests.

“Nobody should have to see an event like this anywhere,” said Pat Gardiner, a parishioner at Calvary United Methodist Church. “It happened just before church started as people were beginning to come in.”

It was a shock for several members of the Lewiston church as entered their sanctuary for Sunday service, right across from Rancourt’s Laundry Mat on Sabattus St.

“I fear for my safety now because it’s actually right across the street from where I’m staying. I’m like, I don’t feel safe anymore. I told my friend I have to sleep with one eye open wondering if I’m going to be safe,” said Misty Lewis, who lives across the street. “Right now, it ain’t like it used to be. I’ve lived here since I was 18 years old. I’ve seen a lot of changes a lot of fires a lot of shootings a lot of stabbings. When I first came here, it was safer. Now, this past year, Lewiston has been getting a lot worse.”

Maine State Police say 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie had just started a load of laundry at the laundry mat and then went outside with her two children, ages six and eight. That’s when she was attacked by a man and stabbed.

“I don’t know why this happens, but it’s not a safe town to live in no more. Too many killings are going on. It’s not even safe to walk out your door anymore,” said Jeanne Buldoc, who lives right above the coin-op laundry. “They should patrol this place more than they have been.”

Witnesses near the scene tackled Dobbie’s attacker and held him down until Lewiston Police arrived. Dobbie was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where she died Sunday afternoon. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and complained of chest pains. State Police believe that Dobbie knew her attacker. They’re calling this an isolated incident.

