It’s in response to tragedy: in June, Lewiston middle schooler Rayan Issa drowned on a school field trip to Range Park.

Tonight- Superintendent Bill Webster laid out some of the changes in the proposed field trip policy.

"There will be no swimming or boating activities, as an example, kayaking, swimming, or canoeing on a field trip unless supervised and controlled by an authorized organization," he said.

Under the proposed policy, water park field trips are OUT. A buddy system would be mandatory—and students visiting a State Park wouldn’t be able to get in water deeper than their ankles, unless they’re directly supervised by pre-approved organizations.

Teachers and community members responded to the proposed policy with some criticism and advice.

Cory Walker, a Lewiston High science teacher said, "You can't put your head in the sand and say we're not going to let our students in Lewiston go and experience all of the wonderful things we have in our state because of a tragedy."

One parent offered advice, saying: "Usually what I find is that bright lines help. So it's "you can go in the water, or you can't go in the water. 'That's a bright line."

No final decisions were made on the field trip policy on Monday.

Superintendent Webster says- it’ll take the entire community to help create a policy that keeps students engaged and safe.

"Our challenge is to try to balance giving school children opportunities they might not otherwise have but within the capacity of our own staff and procedures. And the fact is we are not water experts, nor will we ever be."

