LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Lewiston Police Officers may be showing up to work Wednesday wearing green t-shirts with the word POLICE on them, a violation of the department’s dress policy.

Having a beard is another violation, which many of the officers are also sporting.

The beards and t-shirts are the officers way to show their frustration over a lack of contract.

The labor agreement between the city of Lewiston and the Maine Association of Police, the largest police union in the state, expired on June 30th, 2018.

Negotiations have been on-going for some time and the city and M.A.P. are currently involved in contract mediation via the Maine Labor Relations Board.

Police Department Supervisors say the green t-shirts have not been issued or approved by the Police Department and they are concerned that, since they are not consistent with their standard uniform, members of the public may not consider these individuals as legitimate police officers, resulting in confusion and perhaps a safety issue.

Officials say while they recognize and support the rights of their officers to make their concerns known to our residents, the potential safety issues raised by this action will leave the city with no choice but to discipline the officers.

Should this labor action continue for any period of time, department officials are urging people in Lewiston to recognize these out of uniform officers as legitimate in order to avoid any unfortunate misunderstandings.

Police Department Supervisors are continuing to be in police uniform and say if anyone has any question about the validity of an officer they can request a police supervisor come to the location or can call 911 seeking verification.

Union officials representing the Police Officers will be speaking with NEWS CENTER Maine later Wednesday.

