Lewiston Police Officer Injured

LEWISTON, Maine — According to the Lewiston Police Department, an officer's leg was broken during an arrest early Saturday morning. Police responded to a home on Union Street around 1 a.m. Saturday for a disorderly conduct call. One officer broke his leg while trying to arrest a man. The officer is recovering. The man who was arrested is facing charges including aggravated assault and felony assault on a police officer. The Androscoggin County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case and could add more charges. The Lewiston Police Department has not revealed the names of the officer or the man who was arrested but expects to release more information about the case early this week.