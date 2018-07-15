LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Lewiston Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing Sunday morning.

The crime took place outside of Rancourt's Laundromat on Sabattus st. and was reported to police around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Maine State Police have identified the victim as 48 year-old Kimberly Dobbie.

Maine state public safety spokesman, Steve McCausland, said in a statement that Dobbie had started a load of laundry in the laundromat then went outside with her two children, ages six and eight.

That's when she was attacked by a man and police say her children witnessed what happened.

Other witnesses on the street tackled Dobbie's attacker and held him until police arrived.

Dobbie was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where she died Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains.

McCausland said investigators are in the process of questioning him.

Lewiston Police said in a Sunday afternoon press conference that the suspect and victim were both white so they do not believe the incident was racially motivated.

McCausland said no charges had been placed against the man as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.

He also said an autopsy is expected to happen Monday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

