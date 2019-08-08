FALMOUTH, Maine — A man was arrested Thursday morning after he started a fight at a family home in Falmouth and then struggled with responding officers.

The Falmouth Police Department says on Thursday, August 8, Donald Murphy, 59, of Lewiston was charged with domestic violence elevated aggravated assault, aggravated reckless conduct, burglary, and refusing to submit to arrest.

Before 10 a.m., Murphy reportedly went to a family home in Falmouth and instigated a fight. Two victims were injured and were later treated on scene by Falmouth Fire-EMS, according to police.

Police say workers from a private construction company who were working at a property nearby heard the fight and intervened. As a result, Murphy tried to escape and forcibly entered the home.

Police say that after a physical struggle with Falmouth Police officers, Murphy was restrained and taken into custody. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail without further incident.

Murphy's arraignment date is scheduled for September 12 at 8:30 a.m., according to police.