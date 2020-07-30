Lewiston man arrested for Auburn murder; victim identified

AUBURN, Maine — A man in his early twenties was injured in an altercation at McDonald's on Center Street in Auburn and later died of his injuries, according to Maine State Police.
Police say they responded to reports around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
State police and Auburn police have arrested Trai Larue, 22, of Lewiston and charged him with murder.
The body of the victim, Roger Cornell, 21, of New Bedford, Mass., has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy later on Thursday.
The Lewiston Police Department assisted in the investigation and located the suspect earlier Thursday morning.
Larue has been transported to the Androscoggin County Jail and his initial appearance in court has yet to be determined.