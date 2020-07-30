Lewiston man arrested for Auburn murder; victim identified

A man in his early twenties was injured and later died the hospital following an altercation, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

AUBURN, Maine — A man in his early twenties was injured in an altercation at McDonald's on Center Street in Auburn and later died of his injuries, according to Maine State Police.

Police say they responded to reports around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

State police and Auburn police have arrested Trai Larue, 22, of Lewiston and charged him with murder.

The body of the victim, Roger Cornell, 21, of New Bedford, Mass., has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy later on Thursday.

The incident happened in the parking lot at McDonald's on Center Street in Auburn. Police say they responded to reports around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Lewiston Police Department assisted in the investigation and located the suspect earlier Thursday morning.

Larue has been transported to the Androscoggin County Jail and his initial appearance in court has yet to be determined.

BREAKING: One person is dead after an altercation near McDonald's on Center St. in Auburn. Police say multiple people fled the scene before police arrived, but there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call @AuburnPD at 207-333-6650 @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/3z4SoGp3sY — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) July 30, 2020