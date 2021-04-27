Lewiston man killed in downtown motorcycle crash

44-year-old David Glenn of Lewiston died Tuesday evening after his scooter crashed with two cars at a four-way intersection

LEWISTON, Maine — A 44-year-old Lewiston man was killed Tuesday evening when his motorcycle was involved in a three-vehicle crash.

On Tuesday, Lewiston Police Lt. Trevor Campbell told NEWS CENTER Maine the man was traveling on a "moped-type motorcycle" through the intersection of Walnut and Bartlett streets at about 5 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV that was backing up.

However, according to a Lewiston Police Department release Wednesday, their preliminary investigation into the crash indicates that David Glenn, 44, of Lewiston, who was driving the Yamaha scooter, was driving “recklessly” just before the crash, “having just passed through a four-way intersection without stopping before impact."

Police said Glenn's scooter first hit the back of a Jeep before crashing into a Toyota Highlander.

Glenn was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he died.

According to police, Glenn was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and "there was no outward evidence at the scene that drugs or alcohol played a part in this accident." Glenn had a valid driver's license but police said he did not have a motorcycle endorsement, which is required for a motorcycle or scooter above 50 cc's.