CMMC to end neurosurgery in April, limit surgeries immediately

Central Maine Medical Center announced Friday that it will eliminate neurosurgery services in April, limit neurosurgery, ENT, plastic surgery immediately.

LEWISTON, Maine — Central Maine Medical Center will no longer perform neurosurgery as of April 2022 and will limit neurosurgery, plastic surgery, and ENT surgeries effective immediately.

Maine Emergency Medical Services was notified of the changes last week and has scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to determine how the statewide trauma system will move forward, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.

In a statement to Maine EMS, CMMC said:

“Due to impacts from the pandemic and in order to allocate resources to the areas of greatest need for our organization, Central Maine Medical Center has made the decision to eliminate neurosurgery coverage, starting on or about April 1st, 2022, and will have significant gaps in neurosurgery coverage between now and April 1st, 2022. In addition, Central Maine Medical Center will only have ENT and Plastic Surgery coverage approximately 7-14 days per month, beginning today. "

Reached late Monday, Jason Krupp, president of Central Maine Medical Group, confirmed the hospital will eliminate neurosurgery coverage "in order to allocate resources to areas of greatest need in our communities," but said CMMC still provides "24/7 trauma surgery and orthopedic trauma coverage."

He said that if a patient arrives at CMMC with a "neurological need," the patient will be stabilized and transferred to a facility with a neurological service.

"This is a strategic decision that has been under consideration for some time," Krupp said, in part. "It will allow us to focus on areas with the highest community demand, including cardiovascular, oncologic and orthopedic services."

In October, citing staffing shortages, the hospital suspended pediatric and trauma admissions.

In a bulletin, Maine EMS said, "Maine EMS is working diligently to address several questions, including what this means for the state-wide trauma system and what does this mean for EMS agencies in Maine."

Maine EMS advises EMS to base decisions on where to take a patient by using the Trauma Triage Protocol: For patients with head injuries, those within 45 minutes of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center or Maine Medical Center should be taken there, and those not within 45 minutes of those trauma centers should "proceed to the most appropriate and proximate hospital for stabilization."

The Maine State Trauma Prevention and Control Advisory Committee will meet by Zoom at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss impacts on the Maine EMS trauma transport guidelines.