City councilors consider cutting back Lewiston Public Library hours

During a budget workshop Tuesday night, councilors agreed to cut the library's weekly hours from 50 to 45.

LEWISTON, Maine — The city of Lewiston is in the middle of tough budget negotiations. As some councilors look for ways to scale back on spending, they've considered cutting the public library's budget.

"The library really has so many valuable resources that it provides to our community," Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It has programs for all ages, it's a safe place for kids to do homework after school, and it provides access to computers and internet for those who need it most."

One proposal by city leaders has called for the library to close on Mondays to save money.

"I'm not a gambler," Lewiston City Councilor Lee Clement said during a Tuesday night workshop meeting. "I'm not going to gamble with the people’s money and I’m not going to gamble with people’s lives."

Some councilors pushed back on funding cuts to the library during the workshop.

"I am truly concerned," Lewiston Council President Linda Scott said. "[The library is] where I would go as an adult because let’s be honest, who can study with four kids in my house?"

Councilors ended up settling on cutting the library's weekly owns from 50 down to 45, but saved a teen library position from being cut.

The move would save the city more than $12,000, Sheline said. He added the city is planning to vote on the budget next week.