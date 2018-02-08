LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Three people, including a police officer, were injured following a reported fall at a residence. It happened after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday on Pierce Street.

The initial call came in as two people falling from a third floor balcony, and an officer checking the upstairs apartment inhaled glass while forcing the door to get inside, according to Lewiston Police. The officer has not been named. The two fall victims, and the officer, were transported to the hospital. No word on conditions, but an update is expected shortly.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew on scene, this story will be updated.

