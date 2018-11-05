AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The Maine Warden Service continued its search of the Androscoggin River Thursday trying to find any clues that will lead them to a missing 5-year-old boy from Auburn.

Valerio McFarland fell into the water two weeks ago and was swept down the river. Wardens have been searching for him ever since by boat and by plane.

Wardens say the river had been at flood stage and a dangerous place, especially for divers who were already hindered by debris and visibility.

Now, with the waters receding, the landscape is changing, but still treacherous — so much so that propellor boats are no longer effective. Wardens are now using a jet boat that will allow them to maneuver past boulders the size of cars. And get in even closer to the river banks to search through debris.

Maine Warden Service Cpl. John McDonald said when “you have a child that died and you have their body you can begin to go through the process of closure. Until you have them it's indescribable and we're just doing the best we can to resolve that quickly."

Col. McDonald said authorities are in daily contact with Helena and Jason McFarland, Valerio's parents, and are committed to finding their little boy.

