LEWISTON, Maine — Seven months after the death of an Auburn man, who died in mid-June days after being seriously injured in a brawl in Lewiston, his family is hoping for a new development in the case. And they're asking for help.

Donald Giusti died on June 15. He was 38 years old.

According to witnesses, the June 12 fight broke out when a group of people drove by shooting a pellet gun while Guisti was sitting in Lewiston's Kennedy Park. Family members say someone threw a rock at his head and then started kicking him while he was on the ground.

Guisti was put on life support at Central Maine Medical Center. He died three days later. A vigil was held the following week.

Giusti's family would later call for peace in Kennedy Park and join in a community effort called "Peace in the Park," where volunteers patrol the park to de-escalate any conflicts.

On Monday, the family released a statement which thanked law enforcement and city officials for keeping the investigation open but also criticized them for not having brought charges related to Giusti's death.

"We are concerned that the investigation remains and charges have not been brought," the statement reads. "We sincerely hope that the investigators, their supervisors, and those leading this work have not lessened their efforts to reach a conclusion about and bring charges."

The family also called on those who knew Giusti to come forward and reveal more information about the event.

"We are calling on Donnie's friends and/or acquaintances who witnessed this event to help us, his family, by going to the Police and telling them what they know about his death and the other fights and incidents that have followed it.

"We all want justice for Donnie," the statement reads. "This is the best way you can help us get it. More violence or acts of revenge must stop."

Read the full statement below: