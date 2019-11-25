LEWISTON, Maine — WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Lewiston Police Department released a video of Mayor-elect Mark Cayer hitting a woman in a crosswalk with his van.

The accident happened on October 24, at the intersection of Pine and Bartlett Streets in Lewiston. Lewiston Police say the pedestrian is Julianne Dawson who was taken to the hospital and released a day later.

Cayer was issued a traffic citation and paid it, according to police.

The mayor-elect took to social media to explain what had happened a day after the accident, saying he was distracted by a fire truck, scooter and bicyclist on his right as he was approaching the intersection. Cayer said that is why he failed to see the pedestrian.

Cayer said in his post that he met with the pedestrian and apologized for hitting her, writing, "I sincerely appreciated her kindness towards me for accepting my apology and wish her a speedy recovery."

Less than two weeks after the accident, Cayer won Lewiston's mayoral race against Tim Lajoie and Charles Soule.

RELATED: City of Old Town is giving free safety vests to Old Town residents

RELATED: Westbrook man hit by car dies from injuries