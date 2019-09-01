Gail Shelley and her husband Mark have been asking the mayor of Auburn and the Public Works Department to do something to help at their intersection for the last two years.

They live at 301 Damage Drive, a four-way stop where Damage Drive crosses Park Avenue.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, the Shelleys were stunned when a car slammed into their home. One of the four nest cameras captured the crash.

The woman driving the car is from Georgia and told the Shelleys she isn't used to driving in the snow. The driver said she did not see the stop sign in time to stop.

The driver is okay.

Police came to the Shelleys' home, and as they have in the past, asked to see the video. Their porch and some of the siding is damaged.

Little did the couple know when they installed the security cameras after their cars had been broken into that they would capture all that they have.

Out of the hundreds of videos, they have captured car accidents, robberies, overdoses and many people flying through the poorly visible stop signs.

Police have knocked on their door several times to view videos related to crime and car accidents.

For the past two years, the couple say they have asked the mayor of Auburn, Jason Levesque, and the Public Works Dept. to add a stop light or at least a blinking stop sign to the intersection that has seen several car accidents.

At the end of last summer, Public Works reconfigured the intersection, adding sidewalks and repaving the road. The Shelleys say they also rounded the corners, making the stop signs even less visible than they previously were.

The Shelleys say they love their home and where they live but they are thinking of moving. Gail says the last thing she wants to see on her home security cameras is someone dying.