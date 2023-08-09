Auburn police identify motorcyclist who died following crash Thursday on Route 4

AUBURN, Maine — Police have released the identity of a man who died Thursday following a crash on Route 4, also known as the Turner Road, in Auburn.
Raiden Joyner, 26, of Turner was traveling northbound on his motorcycle around 1 p.m. when he was reportedly struck by a pickup truck that was towing a loaded trailer. The driver of the truck, a 95-year-old man from Buxton, was leaving the parking lot of Wallingford's Equipment when the crash occurred, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Joyner suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to the release.
