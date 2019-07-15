AUBURN, Maine — The trial of a Lewiston man accused of stabbing a women to death in front of her twin sons started Monday morning.

Albert Flick, 77, is accused of killing 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie outside a laundromat exactly one year ago Monday.

Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis says Flick murdered Dobbie. He told jurors they will see surveillance video showing the moments before, during and after he allegedly stabbed Dobbie 11 times.

"You see him pull a knife out – it was hiding behind his back – he steps forward and thrusts the knife at her and you can see Dobbie fighting for her life," Asst. AG Ellis said.

Flick’s attorney, Allen Lobozzo, used his opening statement to give jurors a brief lesson on how the criminal justice system works, asking them to remember the importance of reasonable doubt and probable cause.

“It’s easy to jump to conclusions, that's our normal reaction, I think. But I think the court will tell you that even in in face of some fairly outrageous allegations, to keep our open mind,” Lobozzo said.

On the morning of July 18, Dobbie was doing laundry with her children at Rancourt’s Laundromat on Sabattus Street when, according to the police, she started a load of laundry and then went outside and was attacked by Flick.

When police arrived Flick had been tackled to the ground by a bystander. A knife was on the ground. Police say another knife was in Flick’s right pocket.

Three of Dobbies’ friends from the homeless shelter, where Dobbie was staying with her boys, testified that Flick was infatuated with her and would follow them around town.

Flick was originally using an insanity defense -- but before the trial started, that was dropped. He is now pleading not guilty.