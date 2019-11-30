AUBURN, Maine — Three men from New York were arrested and charged with identity fraud to take goods from Home Depot stores.

The Sun Journal reports that Mickey Melija, 24, Jeremy Pinales, 22, and Gilbert Reyes, 21, all of the Bronx, New York, were charged with misuse of identification after they were caught at the Auburn Home Depot. They went on shopping sprees in at least four Maine Home Depot locations.

According to a release from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, Melija, Pinales and Reyes were held on $1,000 cash bail, and that all three men made bail.

