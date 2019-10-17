Three people remain hospitalized, one of them with "very severe" injuries, at Central Maine Medical Center Thursday following a two-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lisbon.

Anisha Gagnon, 29, of Temple, was taken to CMMC by Lifeflight of Maine after she suffered "very severe" upper body injuries in the crash, Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan said Thursday.

Gagnon was a passenger in a 2006 Subaru Forester that police say was apparently headed east on Route 196, also known as Lisbon Road, when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

The driver of the Subaru, Isaac Moody, 32, of Kingfield, was taken to CMMC with injuries to his lower body. The 20-month-old son of Gagnon and Moody, who was properly secured in a rear-facing car seat, was also taken to CMMC. He was evaluated and released without injury.

George Gamrat, 74, of Lisbon, the driver of the Chrysler, was treated for minor injuries and released from CMMC.

His wife, Linda Gamrat, 71, also of Lisbon, was his only passenger in the Chrysler.

The conditions of Gagnon, Moody and Linda Gamrat were not immediately available early Thursday afternoon.

Hagan said Moody faces a charge of operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lisbon Police Department and the Brunswick Police Department's crash reconstruction team.

Lisbon police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have information related to the crash to call Lisbon Police Officer Brianna Kenney at (207) 353-2500.

Route 196 was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Durham and Auburn fire and rescue personnel assisted at the scene.

