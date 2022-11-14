Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA

The 15-year-old reportedly died before police arrived.

AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday.

According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon.

Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.

Auburn Police Department Chief Jason Moen told the Sun Journal the teen's death does not appear suspicious.

"Edward Little High School Principal Scott Annear shared the news with administrators and faculty on Saturday as the victim previously attended Auburn Middle School and ELHS and students are likely to have known them. Guidance Director MaryBeth Galway sent a second email to help ELHS staff provide support to their students," according to the Sun Journal.

The Medical Examiner's Office is reportedly assisting with the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.