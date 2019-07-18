SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The man accused of manslaughter in connection to a beating death in a Lewiston park was involved in another violent incident.

Emmanuel Nkurunziza turned 18 in July. He was still a minor when he was arrested on charges of taking part in a brawl in June of last year in Kennedy Park where Donald Giusti was beaten so badly he died.

Nkurunziza was initially detained at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland while his case proceeds through the court system. His lawyer is Allen Lobozzo.

Lobozzo tells NEWS CENTER Maine that Nkurunziza was involved in a fight at Long Creek on June 20 with another inmate. Lobozzo says the other inmate shouted racial slurs at Nkurunziza into the ventilation system to amplify his voice.

Their conflict came to a head with a fight in a common area, Lobozzo said. Nkurunziza had to be forcibly removed and he was charged with assault.

Nkurunziza was treated as an adult in regard to the new charge in Cumberland County court. Bail was set at $500 and he was sent to Cumberland County Jail.

After several days in jail, bail was posted and Nkurunziza returned to Long Creek. But Lobozzo said officials at the facility expressed concerns that there was no way to keep him separate from the other inmates for the safety of everyone involved. They recommended for him to be transferred somewhere better equipped to deal with him.

Last week, Nkurunziza was sent to Androscoggin County Jail. Lobozzo said he was housed on “murderers’ row” under maximum security. When Lobozzo went to see him, he found Nkurunziza had his hands chained to his waist.

Lobozzo filed a request in court for an emergency detention hearing to address Nkurunziza’s situation. The hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.