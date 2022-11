The Auburn store will mark Target's sixth location in Maine.

AUBURN, Maine — Maine's newest Target location is set to open in Auburn on Sunday.

The opening will mark Maine's sixth location, joining stores in Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, South Portland, and Topsham.

The Auburn store will be at 603 Center St. and replace the former Kmart store, which closed in December 2019. The store is said to be 105,000 square feet.

The store will offer a CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks.

Target is in the hiring process for multiple positions for the Auburn location.