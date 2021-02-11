Students ages 5-11 at Lewiston Public Schools get first COVID vaccine dose

Superintendent Jake Langlais said more than 200 families sent in consent forms electronically.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Public Schools held its first vaccine clinic for students ages 5 and older Thursday.

The district has dealt with an increase in COVID cases. Last week, students at Lewiston Middle School had to learn remotely due to a staffing shortage because of cases.

Langlais said as of Tuesday, 20 more students have tested positive in the district, as well as roughly 20 staff members. Some schools in the district are close to closing if the cases keep increasing, according to the superintendent.

"One of the ways I think we can better our situation, not just in our schools, but from a public health perspective overall is that we get vaccinated," Langlais said.

According to the Maine CDC, 16.8% of kids between the ages of 5-11 in the state have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Langlais said students will be getting their second dose in December and will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

“I was a little nervous and brave and it wasn’t that bad.” A second-grader at Connors Elementary School in Lewiston got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this morning. The district is holding multiple vaccine clinics for students 5 and older. More at 6 @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/4Bb4mqJ8sF — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) November 18, 2021