State police searching for missing Greene woman

Jennifer Myrand is described as a white female, five feet, five inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Myrand was last seen at 7 a.m. Saturday at her mother's house in Belgrade, Maine State Police said in a news release. She is believed to have left the house between 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. that day and hasn't been heard from since.