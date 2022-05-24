Standoff in Lewiston leads to street closure

The Lewiston Police Department reportedly received several calls about a man posting concerning statements online.

LEWISTON, Maine — Montello Street in Lewiston is closed between College Street and Central Avenue as police respond to a reported standoff.

Derrick St. Laurent, spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine the department received several calls from multiple agencies about a man posting concerning things online.

The man is known to police, St. Laurent said, though he did not specify how or why.

Police evacuated the area out of an abundance of caution and ask that people continue to avoid the area.

Negotiators and mental health professionals were called to the scene, according to St. Laurent.

This story will be updated.