LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Six men have been arrested in a crackdown targeting prostitution in the downtown Lewiston area.

The men were arrested Thursday, September 6, and all are being charged with engaging with a prostitute.

The following men were arrested:

• Hammon J. Buck, age 62, of South Thomaston

• Christopher M. Nelson, age 55, of Minot

• Scott B. Lever, age 57, of Auburn

• William T. Turner, age 81, of Auburn

• Pedro M. Bumba, age 21, of Lewiston

• Kyle E. Emmons, age 26, of Litchfield

Lewiston Police say the sting was part of an on-going investigation into prostitution-related offenses and complaints.

