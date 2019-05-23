LEWISTON, Maine — A 34-year-old Sabattus man was killed early Thursday morning when his motorcycle crashed along a curved road in Lewiston, police said.

Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a report of a motorcyclist that had left Sabattus Street, or Route 126, in an area beyond Dollar General, located at 1079 Sabattus St.

Jeremy Ciarfella was found to have been ejected, police said, and was pronounced dead. His motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

According to investigating officers, it appears Ciarfella failed to maintain control of his motorcycle on a significant curve and drove off the roadway.

Speed was a factor in the crash, preliminary indications suggested.

Lewiston police's investigation remained open.