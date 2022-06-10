Sabattus home destroyed in overnight fire

The Phelan Street home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters first arrived, officials said.

SABATTUS, Maine — A Sabattus home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

The double-wide mobile home at 31 Phelan St. was completely engulfed in flames and had collapsed when firefighters first arrived shortly after 1 a.m., Sabattus Fire Chief Troy Callier said in a release.

Nearly 40 firefighters from Sabattus, Lewiston, Wales, and Lisbon worked to minimize damage to a nearby garage that had begun to burn, he said.

The fire was contained by 1:44 a.m.

The office of the state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire because of the delay in notification of the fire and extensive damage, Callier said.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.