Auburn restaurant closes indefinitely after being hit by SUV

Police say Sandra Kamuhinda, 20, of Falmouth, has been charged with operating under the influence.

AUBURN, Maine — Roy's All Steak Hamburgers in Auburn is closed until further notice after an SUV crashed into the side of the restaurant Sunday morning.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine that a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Sandra Kamuhinda, 20, of Falmouth, hit the side of the restaurant at 5 Washington St. N. around 5 a.m.

Kamuhinda was the only person in the vehicle, and she was not injured. She has been charged with operating under the influence, according to Cougle.

In a Facebook post, restaurant officials said one employee was doing breakfast prep work at the time of the crash, but the employee was not injured.

The restaurant is closed indefinitely. Restaurant officials said, "There is a lot more structural damage to the building than what is pictured here."