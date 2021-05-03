Ricker Road in New Gloucester closed following tractor-trailer crash

The driver, from New Hampshire, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Ricker Road in New Gloucester remained closed early Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer carrying some 9,000 gallons of fuel rolled over just before 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the 2017 Freightliner, Valerie Farnham of Derry, New Hampshire, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Captain Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies, local firefighters, and Maine State Police were called to the crash at 10:21 a.m. Although initial reports indicated the driver was trapped in the vehicle, she was able to free herself, Joyce said in a release.

The cylinder-type trailer did not rupture or leak, and none of the approximately 9,000 gallons of fuel spilled, he said.

The truck and trailer are registered to and owned by LP Transportation Co. of Chester, New York.