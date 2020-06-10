Rabid bat found in Lewiston home; police urge residents to be cautious

Rabies only infects mammals with fur that produce milk. Those animals commonly infected include bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department said a rabid bat was located in the area of Montello Street, Sherbrooke Avenue, and Kensington Terrace in Lewiston this past weekend.

The bat was located inside a home by a resident who contacted animal control. The bat was taken in for testing and has been confirmed positive for rabies, according to police.

Police are now urging citizens who live in that area to be cognizant of this and exercise caution when dealing with wild animals that could possibly be rabid.

Rabies only infects mammals with fur that produce milk. Those animals commonly infected include bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

To report human exposures for consultation, or for lab testing questions, contact: