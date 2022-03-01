Update: Officials confirm missing man's vehicle found in Little Androscoggin River

Missing man Mark Conley was not inside the Silver 2016 Jeep Patriot when officers removed it from the water.

AUBURN, Maine — Update 5:45 p.m.: Officials confirmed Monday afternoon a missing man’s vehicle was found in the Little Androscoggin River.

Mark Conley, 67, was not inside the Silver 2016 Jeep Patriot when officers removed it from the water, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss. The driver-side window was broken, and police found his license plate on an embankment.

Moss said a dive team would be in the water in the coming days to search for his body. She said it appears to be a traffic incident at this time.

Original story: A police officer was driving by and noticed damage to a guard rail, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss. He circled back to take a closer look and saw a submerged vehicle.

Maine State Police, including the dive, reconstruction, and evidence response technician teams, are all at the scene in what Moss said is a routine response to a submerged vehicle. Auburn police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting.

At a press conference Monday, Lt. Scott Gosselin of Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South said Mark Conley was last seen Dec. 24 in the Lewiston area. He may be suffering from depression, according to Gosselin.

Officials said Conley’s family is very concerned for his well-being after he did not show up to a Christmas gathering. Gosselin said Conley’s family told police it is very unusual for him to disappear without notifying anyone, particularly around the holidays.

The investigation is ongoing.