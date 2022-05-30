Poland man drowns Sunday while swimming in Turner stream

Adrian Maurais failed to resurface while trying to swim to a float 50 feet from shore in Martin Stream

TURNER, Maine — A 36-year-old man drowned while swimming Sunday in Turner.

Adrian Maurais, 36, of Poland tried to swim to a float about 50 feet from shore in Martin Stream but never resurfaced, the Maine Warden Service said in a release.

Witnesses told wardens that just before noon, they saw him struggle and go underwater and immediately tried to find him but were unsuccessful, spokesman Mark Latti said.

Turner Fire and Rescue, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, and the Maine Warden Service were all called to the scene. Divers from the warden service and state police found Maurais in 7 feet of water at 2:22 p.m.