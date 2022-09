The crash took place on Sabattus Street, according to police.

LEWISTON, Maine — A pedestrian is dead following a crash in Lewiston Monday evening.

According to Lewiston Police Department Sgt. Corey Jacques, Lewiston police and fire responded to the incident on Sabattus Street after receiving a call around 7:15 p.m.

The victim has not been identified.

No criminal charges have been pressed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Sabattus Street is open for thru traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.