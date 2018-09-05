AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The parents of a 5-year-old boy, still missing in the Androscoggin River, say the state is not doing enough to find their son.

Helena and Jason McFarland are frustrated and have asked Gov. Paul LePage to allocate more resources to the search.

Valerio's parents have spent every day along the banks of the river, following up on leads and searching on foot for their son.

It was two weeks ago when Valerio fell into the river. His 10-year-old brother Maxim jumped in after him and both were swept away. Maxim was rescued and has made a full recovery. Valerio has yet to be found.

Valerio's mother said it's heartwarming to know people are volunteering their time to help search for her son. People like Jason Veilleux from Yarmouth. Veilleux is an FAA-licensed drone pilot and has spent the past several days of his vacation searching the river for Valerio.

The McFarlands wish the state would work harder and utilize more resources to find Valerio.

Maine Warden Service Cpl. John MacDonald said they are in daily contact with Valerio's parents updating them on their efforts. He said the warden service is doing daily patrols on land and on the water. He said they are searching the banks and the river edge and using both airboats and aircraft.

Cpl. MacDonald said in situations like this, with little clues to go on, it's sometimes a waiting game and that can be excruciating for families.

