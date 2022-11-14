x
Lewiston Auburn

One seriously injured after Auburn rollover crash

The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday near exit 77 along I-95.
Credit: Maine Department of Public Safety

AUBURN, Maine — One man was seriously injured after a rollover crash Monday afternoon along I-95 southbound in Auburn. 

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a 2011 gray Ford Ranger pick-up truck struck the rear corner of a tractor trailer, flipped upside down, and caught fire during a lane change near exit 77 southbound in Auburn, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety

The driver of the Ford Ranger, 70-year-old Richard Kammel of Sabattus, had to be extricated from his vehicle after stopped motorists put out the fire, the release stated. 

Kammel was reportedly taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured. 

Police said sun glare was a factor in the crash. 

The affected area of I-95 has reopened for through traffic. 

