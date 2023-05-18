One injured in early-morning shed fire in Lewiston

Firefighters were called to a "fully-involved" shed that had a generator with gasoline inside, officials said.

LEWISTON, Maine — One person was injured in a fire that involved two sheds and damaged a residence and neighboring property early Thursday morning in Lewiston.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Spring Street at approximately 1 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Lewiston Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found a "fully-involved" shed which was fueled by gasoline from a generator that was inside. The fire had reportedly spread to a second shed.

The home and neighboring property sustained radiant heat damage from the fire, officials said. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

One person was treated on-scene for burns, officials said. They denied additional care.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.