One injured in early-morning shed fire in Lewiston

Firefighters were called to a "fully-involved" shed that had a generator with gasoline inside, officials said.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

LEWISTON, Maine — One person was injured in a fire that involved two sheds and damaged a residence and neighboring property early Thursday morning in Lewiston. 

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Spring Street at approximately 1 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Lewiston Fire Department. 

Upon arrival, crews found a "fully-involved" shed which was fueled by gasoline from a generator that was inside. The fire had reportedly spread to a second shed. 

The home and neighboring property sustained radiant heat damage from the fire, officials said. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze. 

One person was treated on-scene for burns, officials said. They denied additional care. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time. 

