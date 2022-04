The building is across the street from a hair salon called Hair By Gregory's.

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police and fire officials are at the scene of a structure fire at 405 Center St.

Center Street was closed to traffic as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, and officials were asking people to avoid the area until further notice, police said in a Facebook post.

Crews are battling a fire on Center Street in Auburn. Multiple detours in the area. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/WBUFBQaPms — Derek Thayer (@Photog_DT) April 8, 2022