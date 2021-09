Center Street is down to one lane in each direction until further notice, officials said.

AUBURN, Maine — Law enforcement officials are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Auburn.

According to Auburn police, it happened near 181 Center St.

In addition to Auburn police, Maine State Police also responded, as well as detectives from the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Center St in Auburn. Working to get more information. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/8QPFlgQtCz — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) September 27, 2021

